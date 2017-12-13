(Photo by Jason L Nelson/AdMedia)

Films selected to be preserved in the National FIlm Registry are done so because they represent “cultural, historic and/or aesthetic importance” to American heritage.

The Library of Congress ensures that whatever is selected for preservation, be it Hollywood blockbusters, documentaries, silent movies, animation, shorts, independent or home movies, these films will be available for consumption by future generations.

This year’s 25 entries bring the total number of preserved content to 725 pieces, and include some of our favorite movies from our favorite decade and beyond! Congratulations to Field of Dreams, Titanic, La Bamba, Die Hard (which is absolutely a Christmas movie!), and The Goonies who were all selected this year for preservation!

