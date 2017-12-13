@ Dreamstime

A surgeon has plead guilty to two counts of assault for marking his initials on organs belonging to his transplant patients. Simon Bramhall, a celebrated liver, spleen and pancreas surgeon, admitted to using an argon beam to sign ‘SB’ into the livers’ of two patients on February 9th and August 21 of 2013.

Bramhall was suspended in 2013 when a doctor noticed the letters ‘SB’ on the liver of a patient during a follow-up surgery. Latter that year, Bramhall announced his resignation.

The marks left by Bramhall are not harmful to liver function and usually vanish over time.

While many would consider this act reprehensible, Tracy Scriven, one of Bramhall’s former patients is indifferent about the marking, saying, “even if he did put his initials on a transplanted liver, is it really that bad? I wouldn’t have cared if he did it to me. The man saved my life.” Going as far as to say that Bramhall should be reinstated.

Via The Guardian