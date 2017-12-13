Schools within the Sunnyvale school district have closed their doors today after a number of students and faculty alike began complaining of flu-like symptoms.

While the schools are closed, the district is mandating a days-long scrub in all of the facilities in order to hopefully wipe out any lingering signs of the flu. Officials confirmed Sunnyvale Elementary, Middle, and High School all saw cases of flu-like symptoms with its students and staff.

Discussions were first discussed last Friday, after the number of student absences increased, ultimately peaking with 10% of the student body out sick. On Monday, over 12% of students were out sick.

As a result of classes being closed, all extra curricular activities have been canceled as well.

Via Fox 4

