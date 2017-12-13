Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Salma Hayek has broken her own silence and joined the dozens of women that have come forth with sexual allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

Hayek has published in an op-ed article on the NY Times her story. It not only includes details of the many times she had said ‘no’ to Weinstein’s advances but it recounts also the rage that led him to “threaten to kill her.”

The actress says most of this happened in 2002 while involved in the movie “Frida.”

Here’s a bit of what Salma Hayek wrote. For the rest of her article you can visit the NY Times HERE.

“No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no,” she wrote.

Once, she wrote, “in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.’”