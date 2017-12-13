Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke debuted new music at a rare solo show in Los Angeles last night (Dec. 12).

Related: Radiohead Issue Statement Regarding Inquest into Drum Tech’s Death

Yorke performed at the Fonda Theater with longtime Radiohead producer, Nigel Godrich. The set-list was mostly solo material, with one Atoms for Peace track, “Amok,” making an appearance.

The set was also populated by rare and unreleased material, including “I Am a Very Rude Person” and the live debut of “Two Feet of the Ground,” which had been used to soundtrack a Rag & Bone runway show in 2015.

See fan footage of the performances and the complete set-list (via Consequence of Sound) below.

The Clock

A Brain in a Bottle

Impossible Knots (Unreleased)

I Am a Very Rude Person (Live debut; world premiere)

Two Feet Off the Ground (Live debut)

Amok (Atoms for Peace song)

Not the News (Unreleased)

Truth Ray

Traffic (Unreleased)

Twist (Unreleased)

Pink Section -> Nose Grows Some

Cymbal Rush

Saturdays (Live debut; world premiere)

Encore:

Interference (First time since 2012)