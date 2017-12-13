Filed Under:Airlines, Airplane, Boeing, Emirates, First Class, Flights, Luxury, suites

Emirates has unveiled its new Boeing 777-300ER cabin and it’s luxurious to say the least. The aircraft features six private class suites and has a design inspired by Mercedes-Benz. Along with covered suites from floor to ceiling, each suite also comes equipped with video ordering service, customizable temperature and light settings, virtual windows, and a hatch to open instead of the suite door. Editor-at-large for The Points Guy, Zach Honig, flew the inaugural flight on the new Boeing and gave a detailed and visual review of his experience.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live