Emirates has unveiled its new Boeing 777-300ER cabin and it’s luxurious to say the least. The aircraft features six private class suites and has a design inspired by Mercedes-Benz. Along with covered suites from floor to ceiling, each suite also comes equipped with video ordering service, customizable temperature and light settings, virtual windows, and a hatch to open instead of the suite door. Editor-at-large for The Points Guy, Zach Honig, flew the inaugural flight on the new Boeing and gave a detailed and visual review of his experience.