Emirates has unveiled its new Boeing 777-300ER cabin and it’s luxurious to say the least. The aircraft features six private class suites and has a design inspired by Mercedes-Benz. Along with covered suites from floor to ceiling, each suite also comes equipped with video ordering service, customizable temperature and light settings, virtual windows, and a hatch to open instead of the suite door. Editor-at-large for The Points Guy, Zach Honig, flew the inaugural flight on the new Boeing and gave a detailed and visual review of his experience.

Here it is! The brand-new @Emirates 777, and my suite, 1E. This video tour's for Patrick, an 8-year-old #AvGeek who's obsessed with this plane. Hi Patrick! Hope you get to fly in 1E sometime soon! pic.twitter.com/aj1opnZDup — Zach Honig (@ZachHonig) December 1, 2017

May I present: the most dramatic 30-second "bed-making" video in the history of everything, as a flight attendant converts my @Emirates suite from seat to bed. pic.twitter.com/WjpLDbkMTp — Zach Honig (@ZachHonig) December 2, 2017

Virtual windows (with blinds), customized lighting, temperature controls… check out all this crazy awesome tech in the new @Emirates suite. pic.twitter.com/vgSCa4y4gL — Zach Honig (@ZachHonig) December 3, 2017

These @Emirates virtual windows are INSANE. Look how sharp this is! Holy friggin crap. pic.twitter.com/0U6hDcBtit — Zach Honig (@ZachHonig) December 1, 2017

Current view. Click play for a light show! One of the many crazy features of @Emirates’ new suite. pic.twitter.com/gpFXqiOYFo — Zach Honig (@ZachHonig) December 1, 2017