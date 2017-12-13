If you wanted a new flavor of popcorn to try at the movies, it’s here.

Starting December 15th regal Cinemas will be offering Cheetos Popcorn. Not only will Cheetos be in your popcorn, it will also covered in that delicious Cheetos dust. According to Mashable this will be the first time these snacks will be available on a national level. John Curry, senior vice-president of food service, Regal Cinemas called it a “gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season.” What do you think of Cheetos popcorn? Would you try it?

I've been missing this my whole life. Combining two of my favorite things #Cheetos #popcorn God bless America & #zoolights! pic.twitter.com/7M9EBHzpVT — Joshua W. Walker (@drjwalk) December 10, 2017

Source Via: Mashable