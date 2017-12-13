Filed Under:Cancer, Daily Show, diagnosis, Joe Biden, John McCain, Meghan McCain, News, Promise Me Dad, The View

Wednesday’s show on The View was a teary-eyed one. Former Vice President Joe Biden joined co-host Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain. Meghan began talking to Biden about his recent book, Promise Me, Dad. “This is hard part. Bear with me, okay,” Meghan tells Biden as she’s turned facing him, “I couldn’t get through your book. I tried. Your son Beau had the same cancer my father was diagnosed with.” Meghan begins tearing up and Biden moves chairs before he dispenses his advice to her.

The two then talked about Joe and John’s friendship. At one point, Biden even says, “We’re like two brothers who were somehow raised by different fathers or something.”

