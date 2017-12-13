(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

It’s a girl!!

James Corden and wife Julia Carey had their baby girl last evening and they “can’t stop smiling.” The Late Late Show was hosted by Harry Styles on late notice! Corden made sure to thank himf or stepping up to the plate through Twitter.

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

The couple already have two children, one 6 year old and a 3 year old. The new baby’s name has not been released.

Congrats to the couple!

And in case you want to watch a little of Harry Styles last night…