It’s a girl!!

James Corden and wife Julia Carey had their baby girl last evening and they “can’t stop smiling.” The Late Late Show was hosted by Harry Styles on late notice! Corden made sure to thank himf or stepping up to the plate through Twitter.

The couple already have two children, one 6 year old and a 3 year old. The new baby’s name has not been released.

Congrats to the couple!

And in case you want to watch a little of Harry Styles last night…

