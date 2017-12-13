Meteor shower enthusiasts willing to brave the cold might be in for a treat tonight. The Geminid meteor shower, which takes place every year in December, will land on December 13 through December 14. The meteor shower will reach its peak from 11 p.m. CT to 3 a.m. ET on Dec. 13. and will be visible between 7:30 p.m. and dawn the morning of Dec. 14. According to scientists, we could see one celestial firework per minute during the meteor shower’s peak.

According to Bill Cooke with NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, when trying to watch the Geminids, “When you see a meteor, try to trace it backwards. If you end up in the constellation Gemini there’s a good chance you’ve seen a Geminid.” The Geminids will be visible to the naked eye if under clear and dark skies. So, if you’re trying to catch it be sure to be in a place away from light pollution.

If braving the cold isn’t your thing, NASA will be hosting a Geminids webcast you can watch! The webcast will be taken from the Automated Lunar and Meteor Observatory at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama and will begin promptly at 4:40 p.m. CT December 13.