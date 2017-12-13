Filed Under:Celebrity Cameos, Star Wars, The Last Jedi
We promise there are no spoilers below.

It wasn’t till after Star Wars The Force Awakens came out that we found out that Daniel Craig was a Stormtrooper and Simon Pegg was Unkar Plutt in the movie. The latest installment of the Star Wars franchise has even more celebrity cameos than the last. Blink or you might miss them. Screen Rant reports that Tom Hardy will be playing a Stormtrooper along side both Prince William and Prince Harry. While Joseph Gordon Levitt and Noah Segan are rumored to have voice cameos as aliens. Be on the look out when you go see Star Wars The Last Jedi.

