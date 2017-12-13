(Photo By AdMedia)

Rande Gerber is best friends with actor, activist, and Hollywood A-lister George Clooney.

Gerber is part of a group of 14 individuals whom Clooney refers to as “The Boys.” The Boys were invited to dinner in 2013 at Clooney’s house, and when all 14 men arrived, they each found a black suitcase placed in front of their spots in the dinner table.

Gerber recalled that evening in an episode of MSNBC’s Headliners. He said that when everybody gathered around the table, Clooney thanked everyone and said, “Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.”

Clooney explained that each of The Boys took care of him early in his career, so he wanted to return the favor. Not only did he gift each of them $1 million, he paid the taxes on the cash so each of The Boys could keep the full million!

Gerber, who is a successful entrepeneur in his own right, and is part-owner of Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila company initially refused, until Clooney mandated that if Gerber didn’t accept, nobody could take the money. Gerber accepted the offer, but donated a hefty sum of it to charity. Gerber only describes this act of kindness as a testament to Clooney’s character. “This is who George is.”

Via E!

