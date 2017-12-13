Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Alexander, Amal, Babies, Casamigos Tequila, Crying, Ella, Flight, George Clooney, headphones, Noise-canceling, Twins
George and Amal Clooney may be new to parenting, but it seems like they really have everything on lock. While on a British Airways flight this week, with their 6-moth-old twins Alexander and Ella, the Clooney parents pulled out a pretty classy move by handing out some very nice noise-canceling headphones to everyone in their first class cabin.

These weren’t just any old headphones either. In fact, they’re worth about $350 and feature Geroge’s Casamigos Tequila logo. The headphones are considered to be quite exclusive. They’re a limited edition pair reserved for Clooney’s close family and friends.

Along with the headphones came a note which apologized in advance if their twins started crying.

Via TMZ

