(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

We’re only a mere two days away from Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuting in U.S. theaters, but there are some that may not be able to make it to said theaters anytime soon.

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), currently orbiting the Earth, won’t be making in to theaters, so Disney decided to send them a copy!

Spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal reported the news through Twitter saying, “I received confirmation from Disney and NASA sources that the crew aboard the International Space Station will be screening Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Inverse spoke with NASA to find out more info regarding the screening. “[I] can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit,” NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot told Inverse. “Don’t have a definitive timeline yet. They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard.”

-source via inverse.com