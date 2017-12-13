(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Artists are eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album.

Normally five to seven nominees are actually inducted, and this year, six artists and bands will soon be immortalized in the halls of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, including some of our favorite artists!

The 2018 class is led by The Cars, Dire Straits, and Bon Jovi, the only band in this year’s nominee class to have begun in the ’70s! Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan told the Rolling Stone, “It’s a Christmas miracle. [We were] guys living the dream, getting on a bus with no guarantees in any way shape or form or anything. It was, ‘Let’s go out and make this happen.’ And we actually did.”

The full 2018 class includes Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Cars, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, with an early influencer award given to Sister Rosetta Thorpe as well.

As for a reunion with former members guitarist Richie Sambora and original bassist Alec John Such, the other members of Bon Jovi are all for it! Drummer Tico Torres said, “They are a huge part of us. We’d love it if they played with us.” David Bryan echoed his sentiments, “The idea is that it’s a celebration of what we were and what we are. “You’ll see the current lineup and then see the original. It should be a fun night.”

Via Rolling Stone

