By JT
In what should have been a $10 charge, an error in surge pricing resulted in a man receiving a bill for more than $18,000 after a 5 mile ride in Toronto with the ride sharing service Uber.

Uber customer Hisham posted his receipt online, along with the claim that Uber refused to refund the charges.  One of his friends posted a picture of his receipt online as well, where it finally gained traction with media outlets and enraged consumers.

Finally, Uber relented, and refunded Hisham the full amount of his ride.  The company said in a statement, “There was an error here and it has been resolved.  We have provided a full refund to this rider and apologized to him for this experience.  We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred.”

Via UPI

