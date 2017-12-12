Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

According to Tom Morello, Tool’s long-anticipated new album will be well worth the wait.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist jumped on Instagram yesterday (Dec. 11) to share a photo snapped in the recording studio with three members of Tool (singer Maynard James Keenan was nowhere in sight).

More importantly, Morello revealed that Tool was nice enough to play him some of the new music that they’ve been working on.

“Had the honor of being the first outsider to hear new Tool music today!!,” Morello shared. “Still just instrumentals but sounded epic, majestic, symphonic, brutal, beautiful, tribal, mysterious, deep, sexy and VERY Tool. Really great. So excited to hear the record when it’s finished.”



There is still no indication when fans can expect to get their first dose of new Tool music, but from the looks of things, it is actually in the works.

See Morello’s post below.