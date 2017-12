(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

From the iconic strut, to the white suit, and the much celebrated phrase, “would ya just watch the hair?” we all can agree ‘Saturday Night Fever’ has made quite the impact on our culture and the world. The movie was released 40 years ago today and helped John Travolta reach super stardom!

E News commemorated the film’s anniversary and we want to share some of that with you as well! Enjoy and don’t be afraid to turn up the volume on your speakers…or headphones!