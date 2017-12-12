By JT
Police were called to an apartment complex in West Houston after a Nintendo video game session turned  violent.

Three men were treated for GUNSHOT wounds after a fight broke out after a group of 6-7 individuals were gathered to play Nintendo.

The resident of the apartment was involved in the shooting, along with two other individuals who took refuge in another apartment seeking help.  Two of the men were shot in the back, the other in the abdomen.

All the suspects are in their early twenties (surprising!), and police are currently investigating the situation.  All are expected to make a full recovery.

Via Chron

