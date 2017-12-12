With the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi fast approaching, fans from everywhere are gearing up by showing their love for Star Wars. Whether it’s wearing their favorite shirt or standing in line for the midnight screening, everyone that’s anyone is excited for the release this weekend Dec. 15. However, one San Antonio fan in particular has taken his love for the movie to a new level.

Many families driving around the city during the holidays might notice something one house for its incredible light show. That’s the work of Matt Johnson, the genius behind the Star Wars light show on Olive Street. That’s right. There’s a house with huge light show dedicated to Star Wars, and if you’re a fan and find yourself in San Antonio, you need to check this out.

In an interview with WFAA, Johnson said, “I think every time I do a light show, I do want to one up myself, I want to be able to do something new and interesting, and each time I do a new light show, I want to be able to implement some type of new technology.” But here’s the crazier part: this house isn’t Johnson’s house. Johnson saw the house while driving and thought it would be the perfect house for the vision he had. And the owner agreed!

When asked about the power usage, Johnson explained, “People are very surprised to see that this isn’t a very expensive light show to run, all of the lights are energy efficient LED lights, the power supplies are all low voltage, basically it runs about the same amount of power as if you were to leave a hair dryer on.”

A video of the light show recently went viral attracting even more visitors than before.