Officially starting today Dec. 12, 2017, the Dallas BBQ restaurant Pecan Lodge is starting a new tradition just in time for the holidays: Tamale Tuesdays!

On Tamale Tuesdays, the restaurant will sell three tamales with red and green sauce along with rice and beans at the Deep Ellum favorite. They will be offering pulled pork tamales with tomatillo filling or brisket with red chili sauce. And apparently, the brisket tamales are out of this world fantastic.

Tamale Tuesdays will running from now until Dec. 24, 2017.

-source via guidelive.com