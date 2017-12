Sony announced on Tuesday that the ‘Stranger Things’ virtual reality experience is now available on PlayStation. The VR game takes place during the events of season 1. The game will take you through all your favorite spots in the town of Hawkins and even into the Upside Down.

The game can be found for free on the PS Store and all you need is a PSVR to play. You can check out the latest trailer above, as well as a short clip from the game.

Via Mashable