SMU announced on Tuesday that they would be hiring Sonny Dykes as the new head coach of the Mustangs’ football team. Dykes will replace Chad Morris. Morris left the team last week to coach for Arkansas.

From 2010-12 Dykes went 22-15 at Louisiana Tech. He then moved on to Cal where he spent four years as coach, with only one winning season. Most recently, Dykes served as an offensive analyst at TCU in 2017.

