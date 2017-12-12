Jimmy Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live last night with his son, Billy, who underwent heart surgery last week. The show host opened up the show last night while holding Billy, saying, “Hi, I’m Jimmy. This is Billy. I was out last week because this guy had heart surgery. But look, he’s fine, everybody!” Kimmel then choked up, “Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t. It’s unbelievable.”

Kimmel first shared the news of his son’s rare congenital heart defect back in May when he also made a stand for Obamacare to help those dealing with similar situations but lack the resources.

On Monday night, Kimmel discussed CHIP, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, saying “About one in eight children are covered only by CHIP. Now, CHIP has become a bargaining chip. It’s on the back burner while [Republicans] work out their new tax plans, which means parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right? This happened because Congress, about 72 days ago, failed to approve funding for CHIP since the first time it was created about two decades ago.”

The late show host then concluded with “Obamacare is not dead, ” while the audience applauded. You can watch the full monologue below.