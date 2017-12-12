By JT
Tuesday, December 12

The year was 1987.  On This day, the median home price was &85,000, and the world was introduced to Gordon Gecko…

Nine songs and moments rom December 12th, 1987!

George Harrison-Got My Mind Set On You

The Bangles-Hazy Shade Of Winter

New Order-True Faith

Taylor Dane-Tell It To My Heart

Def Leppard-Animal

Fleetwood Mac-Everywhere

Pet Shop Boys-What Have I Done To Deserve This

Bill Medly, Jennifer Warnes-(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life

George Michael-Faith

