Tuesday, December 12
The year was 1987. On This day, the median home price was &85,000, and the world was introduced to Gordon Gecko…
Nine songs and moments rom December 12th, 1987!
George Harrison-Got My Mind Set On You
The Bangles-Hazy Shade Of Winter
New Order-True Faith
Taylor Dane-Tell It To My Heart
Def Leppard-Animal
Fleetwood Mac-Everywhere
Pet Shop Boys-What Have I Done To Deserve This
Bill Medly, Jennifer Warnes-(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life
George Michael-Faith
