Photo: David James Swanson

By Scott T. Sterling

Jack White is back and he’s got a lot to share.

The Detroit rocker has unveiled a chaotic new video, “Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach,” a four-minute sound collage packed with song snippets, sound effects and disjointed word flashes including “Abulia” and “Papillon,” which may or may not be song titles from White’s anticipated new album.

Wild bursts of guitar explode next to calming piano passages and disjointed beats throughout the new video, which has generated a variety of puzzled responses from fans.

“I have no idea what I just watched, but I am excited and loving it,” shared on YouTube viewer. “Can’t wait for the new album.”

Watch the clip below.