Jumanji fans have been anticipating the release of the movie’s newest installment and are having high hopes for the film. However, one specific person believes the film won’t be as great as the 1995 original. Jack Black revealed that his 11-year-old son Samuel doesn’t think the movie will be as big a hit.

“Sammy, do you remember what you said when I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be in Jumanji?’” Black asked him while chatting with Us Weekly. Black’s son quickly replied, “I said it’s not going to be as good as the older one.”

In the film, Jack Black portrays a high school girl trapped in a man’s body and while laughing off his son’s critiques. “That’s what he said, and it’s true.” “He said it’s not going to be as good as the original.”

