The Fort Worth City council has approved the motion to expand the existing smoking ordinance, eight to one.

The ordinance expansion makes it illegal to light up a cigarette (or e-cigs included) within bars and bingo halls throughout the city.

Fort Worth will now join the other Tarrant County cities, along with other major cities across Texas.

Smoking will still be allowed on outdoor patios, at least 20 feet from an entrance/exit.

While not all of the city is on board with the new ordinance, Fort Worth Mayor, Betsy Price says feels confident this was the correct decision.

“We had said in Fort Worth, because we’re a very conservative city, that we would consider doing this if we had a grassroots swell of it, but we weren’t going to do it against the will of citizens,” Betsy says. “And we’ve had a major outpouring of people who said it’s the right thing to do.”