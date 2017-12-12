(Photo by: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
An advertisement has been making the rounds on Facebook over the last few days that promise free tickets in order to celebrate the airline’s 95th anniversary.
If you see this post, and it asks you to take a short survey, like, and share it, we can not stress this enough…DO NOT CLICK IT! It’s a scam seeking your personal information and is not associated with Southwest Airlines by any means!
Southwest Airlines is currently working on removing the scam.
Via CBS DFW
