(Photo by: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

An advertisement has been making the rounds on Facebook over the last few days that promise free tickets in order to celebrate the airline’s 95th anniversary.

If you see this post, and it asks you to take a short survey, like, and share it, we can not stress this enough…DO NOT CLICK IT! It’s a scam seeking your personal information and is not associated with Southwest Airlines by any means!

Thanks for reaching out, Steven! This offer is not affiliated with Southwest Airlines and is a scam. Our Team is working to get the offer taken down. ^MK — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 11, 2017

Don't fall for it. It's a scam. @KRLD is working to get more information from @SouthwestAir. pic.twitter.com/X9Co2xoZiS — Chelsea Wade (@ChelseaKRLD) December 11, 2017

Southwest Airlines is currently working on removing the scam.

Via CBS DFW

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter