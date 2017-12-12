Chloe Terpenning is a 15-year-old freshman at West Burlington High School in West Burlington, Iowa.

Recently, Chloe spent several days in her school’s office for violating the dress code. Diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March, Chloe was reprimanded for wearing a grey, knit beanie made especially for cancer patients.

Currently, the school’s policy considers the following inappropriate to be worn: “Hats, caps, hoods, sunglasses, hairnets, head scarves, headbands (other than those worn by females to hold back hair) and other headgear.” When asked about the situation, Superintendent David Schmitt said the school district will leave the policies “open-ended,” to be decided by the students on a case by case basis.

However, those sentiments did not trickle down to the principal at West Burlington High School Bruce Snodgrass, who stopped her as she walked into the building and made Chloe sit in the office all day. Despite Chloe having permission to wear some sort of head-gear, school administration has repeatedly asked Chloe to remove her hats inside school property. Principal Snodgrass went as far to tell her she needs “to take baby steps and set goals in acclimating to life with short hair.”

Chloe’s mother, Candice Osslund, told The Hawkeye, “I get where the school’s coming from. They’ve got policy in place, but there’s got to be a grey area in there.”

A meeting is planned Friday between Superintendent Schmitt and Osslund in order to discuss the school’s policy. Chloe is currently in remission.

