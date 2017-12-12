By JT
Filed Under:apartment, charity, Christmas, Dallas, DFW, Fire, food, Holiday, local, Quest 4 Greater Success, Toys

Today, the Dallas non-profit Quest 4 Greater Success had plans to donate toys and food to over 50 families in need across Dallas Fort Worth.

Unfortunately, those plans have had to be put on hold for the moment, as the apartment which housed the organization caught fire last night, completely destroying their offices and everything they have collected.

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the fire, which authorites are still trying to determine the cause.  However, Quest 4 Greater Success is still determined to provide those families in need with toys and food this holiday season.  They are asking for any donations, especially gifts for children aged up to 12.

For more information, you can visit their website HERE.

Via Dallas News

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live