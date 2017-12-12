Today, the Dallas non-profit Quest 4 Greater Success had plans to donate toys and food to over 50 families in need across Dallas Fort Worth.

Unfortunately, those plans have had to be put on hold for the moment, as the apartment which housed the organization caught fire last night, completely destroying their offices and everything they have collected.

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the fire, which authorites are still trying to determine the cause. However, Quest 4 Greater Success is still determined to provide those families in need with toys and food this holiday season. They are asking for any donations, especially gifts for children aged up to 12.

For more information, you can visit their website HERE.

