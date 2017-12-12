We all love a new TV, tablet or new game system on Christmas. So, we found quite a nice list of the best items you can find out there right now and save tons of money!
Here’s a few anyway. For the rest, go HERE.
TVs
Save up to $220 on TVs at BestBuy.com
Samsung 40″ 2160p LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, $329.99 (save $220)
Samsung 50″ 2160p LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, $479.99 (save $220)
Sharp 50″ Roku 2160p LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, $369.00 (save $130)
VIZIO 48″ Class FHD (1080P) Smart Full Array LED TV, $348 (save $130)
TCL 43″ 1080p Roku Smart LED TV, $279.99 (save $80)
TCL 49″ 1080p LED TV, $299.99 (save $80)
GAME CONSOLES
Xbox One S 500GB console with a free game and one-month pass, $189 (save $60)
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console, $349.99 (save $50)
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Limited Edition bundle, $399.99 (save $50)
Save $150 on bundled PS4 Console and VR console
Nintendo Galaxy-Style 3DS XL Gaming System, $179 (save $21)
Refurbished Nintendo Switch, $279.99 (save $17)
Via WFAA