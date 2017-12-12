We all love a new TV, tablet or new game system on Christmas. So, we found quite a nice list of the best items you can find out there right now and save tons of money!

Here’s a few anyway. For the rest, go HERE.

TVs

Save up to $220 on TVs at BestBuy.com

Samsung 40″ 2160p LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, $329.99 (save $220)

Samsung 50″ 2160p LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, $479.99 (save $220)

Sharp 50″ Roku 2160p LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, $369.00 (save $130)

VIZIO 48″ Class FHD (1080P) Smart Full Array LED TV, $348 (save $130)

TCL 43″ 1080p Roku Smart LED TV, $279.99 (save $80)

TCL 49″ 1080p LED TV, $299.99 (save $80)

GAME CONSOLES

Xbox One S 500GB console with a free game and one-month pass, $189 (save $60)

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console, $349.99 (save $50)

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Limited Edition bundle, $399.99 (save $50)

Save $150 on bundled PS4 Console and VR console

Nintendo Galaxy-Style 3DS XL Gaming System, $179 (save $21)

Refurbished Nintendo Switch, $279.99 (save $17)

Via WFAA