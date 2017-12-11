You may want to feel Christmas and it may not happen for you unless you watch your favorite holiday movie classic. So, in order to help you by pass the wait on TV channels or simply not having to go buy the physical copy, here’s a nice list we’ve found of the places you can stream/rent many of our holiday favorites.

“Bad Santa” starring Billy Bob Thorton. Both original and sequel can be found on NETFLIX. “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” You must buy it digitally on AMAZON. “A Christmas Story” can be found for rent for #3.99 on AMAZON and iTunes. “Christmas with the Cranks” can be found if you subscribe to Hulu or AMAZON PRIME. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey. Found on NETFLIX.

