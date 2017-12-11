A video that was taken at a CVS has recently gone viral. The surreal scene involved a man who had walked in severely under the influence. After fading in and out a few times, bystander Mark Harris, knew exactly what was going on. The man had overdosed. The young man then went unconscious. The opioid crisis much of the nation is dealing with is nothing new to the Detroit area. According to WFAA, Harris also mentioned, “I see it a lot right there in the area, you see a lot of drug addicts. You can’t describe them, but when you see them you know it, they fit a profile.”

Harris began recording the nearly 12-minute video showing bystanders puzzled by what to do. Some were even arguing about giving the man CPR even though his heart was already beating. When paramedics arrived on the scene, you can see the EMS responders administering naloxone, a drug that blocks the effects of opioids. You can see the young man immediately opening his eyes and even standing up after being given naloxone. However, the video also highlighted uneducated attempts to revive the man despite paramedics being on the way.

You can see the full video below.