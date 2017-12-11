More often than not, taking your young child to visit Santa Claus results in a wonderful photo opportunity to plaster on the Christmas cards you send to relatives and friends. However, we all have been a witness to absolute meltdowns before as well.

It’s really a 50/50 shot whether the kids react positively or not to Ol’ Saint Nick.

One toddler in Maryland had a pretty ingenious and subtle way to let his parents know that he wasn’t exactly having the best time sitting on Santa’s knee. Mom Kerry Spencer taught her son sign language, including the sign for “help.”

When Spencer was sitting on Santa’s knee, he proceeded to sign for help, as if the look on his face wasn’t enough to show he was not having too much fun!

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

And to all those critics who pointed out that her son wasn’t exactly performing the sign correctly, Kerry said:

And to all the commenters saying he did it wrong, he was one! Give the poor guy a break! 😂 (This is the actual sign:) pic.twitter.com/0pgfRmbdk7 — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 8, 2017

Via KDVR

