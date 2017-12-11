@ Dreamstime

Ryan of the hit Youtube show Ryan’s Toy Reviews recently made it onto the Forbes list for the highest earning Youtube accounts, tying for eight place. The 6-year-old host of the family run Youtube account managed to pull in $11 million in revenue this year alone.

The channel started back in 2015, when a then 4-year-old Ryan, a fan of toy reviews, asked his parents why he couldn’t also review toys. The videos started slow but once things got going, Ryan’s channel quickly became one of the biggest Youtube accounts.

Ryan currently has 10 million subscribers, with one video boasting over 800 million views. This translates to roughly $1 million in advertising revenue a month!

Via Business Insider