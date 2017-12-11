According to a study conducted by Rachel E. White and Emily O. Prager, children are more likely to work harder, and generally perform tasks better, while they are dressed in costumes, such as the Caped Crusader, Batman.

Groups of children, aged 4 to 6, were asked to perform repetitive tasks for up to ten minutes. They were told the tasks were “important,” but were allowed to switch between performing the task and taking a break to play on an iPad. They found of the three separated groups, the group that was allowed to dress in costume, who were also allowed to refer to themselves as the character in which they were dressed, routinely performed better than the other two groups.

The study found that “Children who were asked to reflect on the task as if they were another person were less likely to indulge in immediate gratification and more likely to work toward a relatively long-term goal.” In other words, when the kids were thinking of themselves as some sort of super hero, rather than their actual personas, they performed better!

It probably wouldn’t hurt to ask some of your coworkers to wear a Batman costume when they come to the office tomorrow!

Via World Economic Forum

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter