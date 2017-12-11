Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Those drug cartels are getting creative in their smuggling techniques.
Check out the picture of the ship below: it’s a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel that was just caught by a U.S. Coast Guard cutter as it was smuggling over 3,800 pounds of cocaine near Corpus Christi in international waters. The ship’s three crew members/suspects are now facing charges in the United States.
It was the expertise of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Marine Operations (including some high-tech aircraft) that caused the bust to go down.
