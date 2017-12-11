By JT
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is a huge fan of the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

The driving force behind trying to repeal current net neutrality laws is such a fan, in an interview with Vice News, Pai showed off his autographed poster featuring character Ron Swanson’s “Pyramid of Greatness.”

And for those unfamiliar with Ron Swanson, or his Pyramid of Greatness:

When Pai’s fandom became public, the man who portrayed Ron Swanson for eight years, Nick Offerman, posted a text he supposedly “received” from Swanson, putting Pai on blast for his actions in repealing net neutrality.

The FCC will vote on Thursday whether or not to repeal net neutrality rules.

