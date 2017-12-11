(Photo by Adam Orchon/Sipa USA)

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is a huge fan of the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

The driving force behind trying to repeal current net neutrality laws is such a fan, in an interview with Vice News, Pai showed off his autographed poster featuring character Ron Swanson’s “Pyramid of Greatness.”

And for those unfamiliar with Ron Swanson, or his Pyramid of Greatness:

When Pai’s fandom became public, the man who portrayed Ron Swanson for eight years, Nick Offerman, posted a text he supposedly “received” from Swanson, putting Pai on blast for his actions in repealing net neutrality.

Dear @AjitPaiFCC , I noticed your Pyramid of Greatness and thought it felt strange in your office, given your stance. So I went to see Ron Swanson to ask if he’d care to weigh in & he dictated the below to me 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZHFrc4Vevf — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) December 7, 2017

The FCC will vote on Thursday whether or not to repeal net neutrality rules.

Via The Verge

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter