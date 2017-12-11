Photo: Mads Perch

By Scott T. Sterling

Two great voices that sound great together.

Such was the case at London’s Royal Albert Hall over the weekend (Dec. 8) when Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant welcomed Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders to perform a pair of songs during his show with his band the Sensational Space Shifters.

Hynde joined Plant to perform “Bluebirds Over the Mountain,” the Ersel Kichey cover from Plant’s latest solo album, Carry Fire, that features Hynde. She stuck around to sing 1983 Pretenders single, “2000 Miles.”

Watch fan footage of the inspired performance below.