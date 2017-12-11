@ Dreamstime
Netflix had a serious question for a small group of users with some seriously strange viewing habits:
As strange as watching ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for 18 days straight is, what might be more weird is that Netflix actually knew exactly how many times people watched the movie. As funny as that statistic is, maybe we should be a little concerned about Netflix turning into Big Brother…
Though Netflix did chime in to explain that they were genuinely worried about their viewers. How sweet!
Via Mashable