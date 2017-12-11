Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, A Christmas Prince, joke, Netflix, Troll, Twitter
@ Dreamstime

Netflix had a serious question for a small group of users with some seriously strange viewing habits:

As strange as watching ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for 18 days straight is, what might be more weird is that Netflix actually knew exactly how many times people watched the movie. As funny as that statistic is, maybe we should be a little concerned about Netflix turning into Big Brother…

Though Netflix did chime in to explain that they were genuinely worried about their viewers. How sweet!

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live