Netflix had a serious question for a small group of users with some seriously strange viewing habits:

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

As strange as watching ‘A Christmas Prince’ every day for 18 days straight is, what might be more weird is that Netflix actually knew exactly how many times people watched the movie. As funny as that statistic is, maybe we should be a little concerned about Netflix turning into Big Brother…

This is amazing. Except for the “watching us like big brother “ part 😉 — blake (@blaketopia) December 11, 2017

1. sick burn. 2. this is creepy AF. https://t.co/xuUM8WBhjj — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) December 11, 2017

I'm 100% here for anonymous Netflix shaming https://t.co/63zLBK9Lgl — Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) December 11, 2017

Though Netflix did chime in to explain that they were genuinely worried about their viewers. How sweet!

Why are you calling people out like that Netflix — Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017

I just want to make sure you're okay — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

Via Mashable