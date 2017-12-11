Photo via Dreamstime

You may be wondering, what I’m I going to do for New Years? Well, we got your covered! Check out these places that are going down on December 31st:

AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower

If you want to ring in 2018 with fireworks, Reunion Tower will be your best place to be. Venues close to Reunion Tower will have watch parties that will provide food and cocktails. NBCDFW will telecast at 11:30pm.

Dallas NYE Ball

If you love dancing, then the Crowne Plaza Hotel turns the first three floors into dance floors from 80s-90s music to hip-hop, EDM music to Latin music. Great way to to ring in the new year dancing.

Brew Years Eve

Lights All Night

Hops and Boots NYE

and many more. To read the full list, check out Guide Live’s list.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Guide Live