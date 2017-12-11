You may be wondering, what I’m I going to do for New Years? Well, we got your covered! Check out these places that are going down on December 31st:
AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower
If you want to ring in 2018 with fireworks, Reunion Tower will be your best place to be. Venues close to Reunion Tower will have watch parties that will provide food and cocktails. NBCDFW will telecast at 11:30pm.
Dallas NYE Ball
If you love dancing, then the Crowne Plaza Hotel turns the first three floors into dance floors from 80s-90s music to hip-hop, EDM music to Latin music. Great way to to ring in the new year dancing.
Brew Years Eve
Lights All Night
Hops and Boots NYE
and many more. To read the full list, check out Guide Live’s list.
Marco A. Salinas
Source via Guide Live