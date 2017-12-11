Deep Ellum’s appeal to the masses who trek those streets every weekend was always the seemingly endless row of bars and restaurants that cater to the crowd seemingly opposite of what one might find walking the streets of Uptown. Deep Ellum is home to those special dive bars and hole in the walls where everybody knows your name and hasn’t been bombarded by chain eateries and watering holes.

Well, all that appears to be going by the wayside, and it’s too early to tell if it’s for the better or not.

Coming in 2018, the Denver-based Punch Bowl Social chain will be opening a MASSIVE 23,000 square foot complex right off Main Street in Deep Ellum, which will feature a kitchen, full bar, eight bowling lanes, two karaoke rooms, a bocce court, two virtual reality rooms (huh?), and plans are set to include a rooftop deck as well!

Here’s a little preview of what we might expect from Punch Bowl Social, from their Cleveland location!

Punch Bowl Social has locations across this country, currently in Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Cleveland, and even our pals to the south in Austin, and has plans to expand not only into Dallas, but Chicago, Atlanta, San Diego and Brooklyn.

Punch Bowl Social has already signed the lease on the location at 2600 Main Street, adjacent to Deep Ellum mainstays RBC and Twisted Root, and we can expect it to open sometime in 2018.

