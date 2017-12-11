© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

On Thanksgiving, boxer Manny Pacquiao posted a mysterious Tweet to Conor McGregor. Some believed this Tweet was a challenge to the MMA fighter. Well, it very well might have been as Pacquiao has confirmed that he has reached out to McGregor, to discuss a possible 2018 fight.

“Pac Man” claims that McGregor is more than willing to fight. Pacquiao says that serious talks have yet to really start though, so things are very much still up in the air.

McGregor would be fighting Pacquiao in the boxing ring rather than the octagon. McGregor’s last and only boxing fight was a loss to Floyd Mayweather, which made him $100 million.

Via CBS Sports