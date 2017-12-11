Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2019, Anthology, Ewan McGregor, Film, LucasFilm, Movies, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars, Stephen Daldry
We haven’t heard much about the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ anthology films since a huge round of re-shoots were ordered for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’ Previous rumors were circulating that Lucasfilm wanted three time Oscar winning director Stephen Daldry to head up the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi film, though he still has yet to be confirmed as a director.

No word yet on who will play Kenobi, but all eyes are on Ewan McGregor to reprise the role.

Now sources are saying that Lucasfilm have confirmed the production location to be Pinewood Studios UK, and hope to begin production in January of 2019.

Disney has already said that the next anthology film could be released in 2020, after ‘Episode IX.’ Meaning, the 2019 production date makes sense if they’re shooting for a 2020 release.

Via Omega

