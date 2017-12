A man suspected of killing three people in Houston was found in Dallas and booked into Dallas County Jail on Sunday.

Police say 35 year-old Jeffery Noble is being charged with capital murder. He was seen leaving the scene of a shooting on Friday in Houston. The victims were identified as 67 year-old Robert Sciandra, 22 year-old Jessica Sciandra and 25 year-old Jordan Michael Collier.

A neighbor of the home where the shooting took place alerted police.

Via: CBS