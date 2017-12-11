A cop in Garland was on its way to a serious accident involving a pedestrian when he ended up in an accident himself, Sunday.

According to the report, the patrol vehicle was heading north on Highway 66 towards the pedestrian involved accident when a Mustang with four passengers failed to yield the right of way and they both ended up in an accident.

WFAA reports that the cop was uninjured but three out of the four passengers in the Mustang had to be taken to nearby hospitals, two of them were kids of ages 8 and 13.