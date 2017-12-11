Filed Under:1989, December 11, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, Today
(Photo by: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Monday, December 11

The year was 1989.  On this day, a stamp cost just $.25, and we were less than a week away from the debut of America’s FIRST animated family, The Simpsons.

Nine songs and moments from December 11th, 1989!

Depeche Mode-Personal Jesus

Alannah Myles-Black Velvet

Technotronic-Pump Up The Jam

Tom Petty-Free Fallin’

Young M.C.-Bust A Move

The B-52’s-Love Shack

Linda Ronstadr & Aaron Neville-Don’t Know Much

Mötley Crüe-Kickstart My Heart

Phil Collins-Another Day In Paradise

 

