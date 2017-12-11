(Photo by: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Monday, December 11
The year was 1989. On this day, a stamp cost just $.25, and we were less than a week away from the debut of America’s FIRST animated family, The Simpsons.
Nine songs and moments from December 11th, 1989!
Depeche Mode-Personal Jesus
Alannah Myles-Black Velvet
Technotronic-Pump Up The Jam
Tom Petty-Free Fallin’
Young M.C.-Bust A Move
The B-52’s-Love Shack
Linda Ronstadr & Aaron Neville-Don’t Know Much
Mötley Crüe-Kickstart My Heart
Phil Collins-Another Day In Paradise