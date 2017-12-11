Photo via Dreamstime

Just moments ago, Comcast has officially dropped their bidding in buying assets from 21st Century Fox making a clear path for Disney to buy them.

“When a set of assets like Fox’s becomes available, it is our responsibility to evaluate if there is a strategic fit that could benefit our company and our shareholders. That is what we tried to do and we are no longer engaged in the review of those assets. We never got the level of engagement needed to make a definitive offer,” a statement said provided by the company.

So far, Disney is most likely the company to buy off those assets, which includes Hulu, movie and some of the television assets. Disney was creating a streaming service just like Netflix but if they buy off those assets, Hulu would now be in control buy Disney, going against Netflix.

For Marvel fans out there, this means it would bring back the X-Men and the Fantastic Four back to Marvel Studios and Disney. According to CNN, a deal could be announced sometime this week.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via CNN