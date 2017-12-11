By JT
(Photo by: Juan Carlo/Ventura County Star via USA TODAY NETWORK)

On Sunday, the Thomas Fire in California dipped from 15% containment to just 10%.

Firefighters are struggling to contain the blazes, which now cover 230,000 acres, the fifth largest blaze in modern California history.  To put that into perspective, the fires cover an area bigger than the cities of New York and Boston COMBINED.  If the blazes were over North Texas, they would completely cover the city of Dallas!

California’s weather conditions only exacerbate the spread of the flames as well.  Gusty winds and dry conditions, along with no rain in the forecast for at least another week and a half, these fires seem to have no end in sight.

Along with millions of dollars in destruction, one death is being reported as a result of the fires, the victim passing after crashing her car while fleeing from the fire.

Via CNN

